Vintage WWII aircraft goes off runway, no injuries reported

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Just before 7 p.m., a vintage World War II aircraft went off the runway while landing at Meacham Airport, the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

There were three people on board. No one was hurt.

Fort Worth police said the plane suffered a landing gear failure, causing it to swerve from the runway. The Federal Aviation Administration said there was also a blown tire.

The pilot was able to get the plane stopped without any injuries. 

First published on September 9, 2022 / 7:38 PM

