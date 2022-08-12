Watch CBS News
Local News

Vigilant parent thwarts alleged kidnapping attempt at North Texas school event

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

Friday afternoon headlines for August 12, 2022
Friday afternoon headlines for August 12, 2022 02:47

North Richland Hills, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM)  A watchful parent managed to stop a possible kidnapping attempt at a school event on Tuesday night when a man allegedly put his arm around her child and tried to lead him away.

It happened during Meet the Teacher night at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH on August 9. The parent said she had seen a man walking around the school, but noticed he was alone.

The man, Kevin Ward, 31, allegedly tried to put his arm around the child and separate him from his mother. She was able to pull her child away from Ward and quickly alerted the school, who contacted North Richland Hills police.

Ward was arrested outside of the school and charged with unlawfully restraining a minor. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 blond.

Police said Ward did not know the victim or his parent and that this appeared to be a random attempt.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 1:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.