Vigil held in Somervell County for wildfire victims

SOMERVELL COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Residents just southwest of DFW are praying that spiritual power will prevent devastating wildfires from doing more damage in Somerville County.

CBS 11 News had the only camera inside the evacuation center where a prayer vigil took place Wednesday night.

There were tears here tonight for those who lost everything and passionate prayers for divine intervention to stop fires that are still raging and threatening homes.

"Lord we don't understand loss we have suffered that some of our friends of suffered," said a local pastor.

A local pastor led this prayer vigil inside an events center in Glen Rose where evacuees are currently spending the night.

More than 100 people from as far away as Fort Worth circled the empty cots and received a troubling update on the damage caused by the Somerville County fire, which is still only 10% contained.

The organizer of the vigil said she has a personal connection to several of those families.

"I did have a relative that lost a home," Somervell County resident Misty Melton said. "It's been devastating. I watched a video yesterday... it's just devastating."

Bible readings and spiritual songs filled the room along with prayers for victims, first responders and even the wildlife that's threatened.

But most of all, Pastor Joe Phillips believes it will make a difference.

"I really do feel there was a connection here tonight," Rainbow Baptist Church Pastor Joe Phillips said. "Just the idea of pulling people together pulling out us out of our houses the heat and COVID have pushed us in."

The fire is covered already 6,300 acres. Authorities are throwing everything they can at it to save property and lives.