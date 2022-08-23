Vehicle flooded? Insurance Council of Texas says to document damage, take it to a safe place

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A day after major floods rushed through North Texas, many cars are still stranded.

In Fort Worth's West 7th entertainment district, several cars were slightly out of their parking spots and moved due to the power of the flash floods.

CBS DFW

A flood of calls rang in at Rick & Ray's Auto Plaza in Fort Worth.

"For people that got swept up in water," said Jamey Mattingly, shop foreman at Rick & Ray's Auto Plaza.

Mattingly said once water seeps into the engine, it's bad news.

"The water has nowhere to go except on top of a piston and if a piston can't move the engine can't run, it usually breaks the engine," added Mattingly.

If you aren't covered for this, it can be costly. CBS 11 spoke to the Insurance Council of Texas where they recommend you first take pictures to document any damage, take your car to a safe place - that might require towing it somewhere like a mechanic shop.

They also recommend you work with your insurance to find out policies you have to help with the costs—such as roadside assistance.

"With auto insurance and flood you got to have that comprehensive coverage so you look at a policy and you have collision, liability and comprehensive, comprehensive covers those things like broken windshield or the things that just kind of happen," said Rich Johnson, director of communications and public affairs for the Insurance Council of Texas.

If you lease your car, they recommend gap insurance.

"It's really popular and probably necessary with a lease because what you owe on the car is usually more than what the car is worth and so if you have that gap insurance it will close that gap for you if your car is declared a total loss," added Johnson.

Another thing to watch out for is mold from the damp interior of your car, so dry it out or take your car to a restoration service to get it cleaned.

One thing Johnson recommends is not taking your car to an impound lot as it can be costly.

If you have specific questions, it's best to contact your insurance provider to walk you through next steps.