Uvalde school shooting report names failure as a common theme

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Every aspect of this horrible saga that's detailed for the first time in a 77 page report reveals one common theme: failure.

Indifference by family members and the school district to the shooter's obvious mental health issues and even sociopathic behavior before the massacre.

Chaos at the scene because of poor decisions, and the use of the word "lackadaisical" to describe the shameful law enforcement response.

The report was released on a day when a number of people in Uvalde made their way to Robb Elementary School to visit the memorial that's been a gathering place for grief since the May 24 attack.

On the other side of town, DPS troopers secured the area around an events center where families of the 21 victims were given a private briefing about the report at the same time it was released to the public.

The state's findings included this quote:

"Other than the attacker, the Committee did not find any "villains" in the course of its investigation. There is no one to whom we can attribute malice or ill motives. Instead, we found systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making."

By far the most shocking revelation is the last sentence in the entire report. It said, "It is plausible that some victims could have survived if they had not had to wait 73 additional minutes for rescue."

That wait was primarily attributed to the inability of anyone to assume leadership among the staggering 376 law enforcement officers at the scene, as well as a complete failure to follow standard school shooter response protocol — which is to not hesitate for any reason and rush the gunman.

A big question is whether there be any kind of criminal accountability for this.

Could officers be charged with injury to a child by omission?

That's a question that we didn't get an answer to here at this news conference.