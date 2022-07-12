'Shame on you,' Uvalde families outraged after leaked hallway video surfaces

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS News has released leaked video obtained, edited and produced by the Austin American Statesman, and KVUE TV in Austin, which shows some of the hallway footage of Robb Elementary during the massacre that killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers.

CBS 11 News shared the leaked video on July 12 in an effort to remain transparent in law enforcement's response to the Uvalde school shooting. However, no footage of the gunman was shown, nor were was any audio of gunshots included during the broadcast. This was done out of respect for the victims, their families and the Uvalde community.

After news broke of the leaked video, some victims' family members expressed their shock, anger and sadness at a press conference in Washington, D.C.

"Whoever leaked that video... I pray that you never have to deal with what all the parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles are dealing with. Shame on you," said one family member.

The video from the hallway on May 24 shows several members of law enforcement with their guns drawn. Officers are then seen running toward the classroom but after taking fire, they retreat toward the end of the hallway.

Timelapse video shows officers with rifles and eventually some with shields arrive. In the end, the footage backs up what CBS 11 has reported previously, that no officers entered the classrooms for more than 70 minutes while victims lay mortally wounded.

Another victim's family member read out their names during the afternoon press conference, adding that they believe someone from Uvalde is responsible for leaking the video. The families are calling for a ban on assault weapons in the U.S.

"We're trying to keep these weapons that don't belong in normal citizens hands that are destroying our families. They need to be banned completely, that's what we are asking for."

The families also recognized some members of Congress and senators who have met with them, adding that "not a single one from Texas," has.

Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety Steven McCraw weighed in via Twitter on the leaked video as well.

"I am deeply disappointed this video was released before all of the families who were impacted that day and the community of Uvalde had the opportunity to view it as part of Chairman Dustin Burrows' plan. Those most affected should have been among the first to see it. As I stated during my testimony before the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans, this video provides horrifying evidence that the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary on May 24 was an abject failure. In law enforcement, when one officer fails, we all fail."

Statement from DPS Director Steven McCraw on the release of video from Robb Elementary School: https://t.co/0IzFPDDTlw pic.twitter.com/iuM6T8ut55 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) July 12, 2022

Circulation of the leaked video interrupted meetings the families had planned for the day.

"We are here fighting for our kids... and yours as well."