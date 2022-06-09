Uvalde CISD superintendent says victim's parents will know soon when to pick up items

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District gave parents of Robb Elementary School answers to what the next school year looks like given the recent mass shooting.

During a press briefing on June 9, the district said parents of the 19 student victims will receive an update in the coming days as to when they can pick up their child's belongings.

A spokesperson would not comment when asked where the information shared by the district on social media saying students were safe on the day of the shooting came from.

Additionally, they discussed how Robb Elementary students will be grouped with another campus this summer.

"We will not be going back to that campus in any form or fashion," said Uvalde CISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell.

School officials also reiterated law enforcement officers are stationed at each campus for summer school, and they will hire more for the upcoming school year.

Counseling services will remain in place for summer school students on all campuses with trauma trained therapists.

When asked about door locks at Robb Elementary, officials would not comment, nor would they talk about the ongoing investigation into the shooting or any personnel matters.

The future of the Robb campus remains unclear. Leaders said they will seek community input on what should be done.

Graduation plans for seniors in the district are still pending.