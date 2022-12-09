UTD professor laces up for 39th consecutive BMW Dallas Marathon

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Bob 'Bobalu' Kaiser makes the miles seem like a stroll in the park – even running a marathon on the morning of his wedding, 37 years ago today.

"I've done 136 marathons," he shares while warming up for a run around White Rock Lake. "I've done I think three or four where I felt absolutely terrific at the end. The rest had a definite element of pain, but with her it was one of those perfect ones. Absolutely perfect."

And 'perfect' describes his passion for running, as well. On Sunday, he'll lace up for his 39th consecutive BMW Dallas marathon – in spite of a 2020 Bike crash that had him complaining of double vision.

"I did get a call on a Monday night, and they said, you need emergency brain surgery. And I thought 'wow, that MRI must have found something pretty significant'."

And the UTD Professor knew just who to call – one of his students.

"So, I called my doctor, Dr. Patel on a Tuesday morning. I sent him a text and I said, Nimesh, I've always told you if I need brain surgery, I want you to do it. Check out this MRI and he looked at it and he says 'look, you're not going to die on my watch, alright? Go put on a clean t-shirt, have Ginger take you down to Methodist and we'll take care of you'."

You see the double vision that had a doctor ordering an MRI gave Methodist neurosurgeon Nimesh H. Patel a double take.

"I did not expect what I saw when I saw Bob's MRI," says Dr. Patel, gesturing with hand, "A big blood clot that was covering his brain. Get to the hospital right now... it was definitely life threatening."

Kaiser has surgeons on speed dial because doctors in search of post graduate business degrees are his students. Including at one time, Dr. Patel.

"In the beginning it was a chuckle," shares Dr. Patel, "it's Professor Kaiser.. and then you go into operative move... taking care of business."

And the Methodist team did just that. Dr. Patel calls Kaiser's recovery nothing short of amazing. And then after brain surgery in 2020, last year he endured an operation on his spine. Still. He didn't miss the Dallas marathon.

"That took a little bit longer to recover," admits Kaiser, "But I'm back at it now... no spare parts," he adds with a chuckle. "Still original 1953 model."

As he prepares for the Sunday marathon, he says he's most looking forward to having some healthy fun and just enjoying the race.

"I'm not going to be winning any records here," he adds with a laugh, "But certainly a joy to be back with the team."