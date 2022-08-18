UNT announces it will not raise tuition for seventh year in a row

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — While it seems like the price of just about everything is up these days, UNT students will be happy to hear that they won't be paying more for tuition next year.

In its August meeting, the UNT System Board of Regents approved a budget for the 2023 fiscal year that includes no raises in tuition.

"We are thrilled to announce that for the seventh consecutive year, the UNT System will not raise tuition," said UNT System Chancellor Dr. Michael R. Williams. "During a time when inflation is at an all-time high, the entire UNT System remains committed to providing an education of great value that is accessible and affordable for all students."

It was not immediately clear what, if any, alternative measures would be taken to save money, but Williams reiterated that the UNT System was committed to keeping families safe from unnecessary financial burdens.

Tuition at UNT has not been raised since 2016. A spokesperson pointed out that while the prices of milk and eggs have increased 33% and 70% respectively, UNT's tuition has remained the same.