Unpacking 'Proposition A': Supporters encourage Dallas voters to finish the ballot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In Dallas, economic development is on the November ballot. With early voting already underway, supporters gathered in South Dallas today for a "pep rally" to make sure one important ballot item isn't overlooked. It's called "Proposition A."

"I'm excited about it," says Fred Conwright, co-owner of South Dallas' Two Podners Restaurant.

It's no surprise that Conwright is pulling for a ballot proposal that promises to make Fair Park – right across the street – a year-round destination.

Today, he was flanked by local political, business and civic leaders all encouraging voters to support a proposal that, in their words, "costs us nothing and changes everything."

Dallas City councilmember Gay Donnell Willis is on board.

"It's my favorite kind of money," says Willis who represents District 13. "It's other people's money. This is a tourist tax. It's a 2% hotel occupancy tax increase that will help us fund these amazing improvements to our community."

Dallas, of course, loves to do things big. Proposition A promises to deliver a once-in-a generation remake of the southwest quadrant of downtown, anchored by a new convention center. The decision, now, is up to Dallas voters.

"It's important to be an engaged voter," says Amit Banerjee of Dallas, "whether you're 18 or 88... it doesn't stop with midterms."

Banerjee says he grew up visiting Fair Park and was intrigued by the promise of downtown development and upgrades to Fair Park such as adding green spaces and revitalizing treasured venues like the Cotton Bowl and band shell all paid for with no local property or sales tax increases.

"I was asking, 'What's the catch? What's the catch?'" shares Banerjee, "Where's the money coming from?"

Banerjee says he worked to become educated on the issue and is now on board.

But in the age of Zoom, will there really be enough convention and visitor traffic to pick up a billion-dollar development tab?

"I personally attend about eight to ten conferences a year," explains Maria Mendez, a Cigna VP and Visit Dallas Board Member. "Yes, being in person makes a difference."

Mendez also insists that if Dallas builds it, the visitors will come. And what's more is that the current convention center is no longer competitive.

"We have a tough time bringing in those larger conferences to share everything Dallas has to offer, from cultural, sporting, Fair Park... we want to be able to use that facility year-round, not just for tourists, but also for our own citizens."

And Banerjee agrees.

"I want a reason to come back to fair park outside of the month of October when the state fair is here... Prop A allows that to be reality".