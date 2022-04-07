Watch CBS News

U.S. Border Patrol Agents seize close to $2M in marijuana at stash house

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents, together with local law enforcement partners, shut down a stash house, seizing close to $2 million in marijuana and arresting more than 30 undocumented individuals on April 5.

Law enforcement cooperation shuts down stash house with narcotics and undocumented individuals. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The stash house was located on Salinas Avenue.  

The bust resulted from an interagency collaboration between Laredo Sector agents, CBP Air and Marine Operations, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Texas Department of Public Safety, and Webb County Constable's Office Precinct 2.

Through a coordinated effort, a search of the residence resulted in  the seizure of more than 100 bundles of marijuana, which weighed over 2,300 lbs.  

Officers said the undocumented individuals were from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.  

U.S. Border Patrol Service canines sniffed out the marijuana, which had an estimated street value of more than $1,800,000.

 All undocumented individuals were medically screened and provided with personal protective equipment, according to the agency. 

The seized drugs and individuals were taken into custody to be processed accordingly.  

