TxDOT adopts new 10-year transportation plan worth $85 billion

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation have announced the adoption of a record $85 billion, 10-year transportation plan.

The Unified Transportation Program funds will coincide with an additional $32 billion over the life of the program for routine maintenance and project development. 

This includes right-of-way transportation for more than 7,000 transportation projects and a total investment of $117 billion across the state. 

"The State of Texas is working to ensure the transportation needs of our fast-growing state are met and that the safety of Texans on the roadways is protected," Abbott said. 

Multiple projects in the UTP plan are roadway segments identified on Texas' 100 Most Congested Roadways list and critical connectivity corridors. 

The projects will be funded through legislative and voter-approved initiatives that will allocate portions of oil and gas taxes, sales taxes, and other money to the state highway fund. 

Check out the list of current TxDOT projects below. 

