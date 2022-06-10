Two swimmers pulled from underwater at Joe Pool Lake

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Grand Prairie Public Safety Dive Team pulled two swimmers from underwater at Joe Pool Lake this evening.

At about 6:35 p.m. Thursday, the Grand Prairie Fire Department responded to a report of two possible drownings in the beach area at Joe Pool Lake.

Officials say a 39-year-old male and a 17-year-old make were both quickly located and transported to two local hospitals. Both swimmers were not wearing life vests.

As the lake season continues, the Grand Prairie Fire Department strongly encourages the public to wear a life vest or an appropriate personal floating device while near or in the water.