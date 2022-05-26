Watch CBS News
Local News

Two North Texas students arrested for bringing guns to school

By Kennedi Walker

/ CBS DFW

Two North Texas students arrested for bringing guns to school
Two North Texas students arrested for bringing guns to school 02:12

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two North Texas students were arrested for bringing guns to school just one day after the Robb Elementary School massacre.  

Police say a student at Meacham Middle School was in possession of a firearm. The officer arrested the teen and seized his gun. 

Ariel Munoz is in 8th grade and recalled the moment he found out.  

"We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class then some kids told me a kid pulled out a gun, loaded it and waved it around the cameras," Munoz said. 

Munoz says the student that brought the gun was in 7th grade. School officials say no threats were made and no one was injured because of the incident, but Munoz says he was terrified. 

 "It's honestly scary for me," he said. "It's nerve racking to find out there's someone bringing guns in." 

In Richardson, a similar incident took place at Berkner High School. Police arrested a teen after they found what appeared to be an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style rifle in his car. 

The quick response times are thanks to the major increase in safety patrols across the metro following the Uvalde school shooting. District officials say they want to ensure students and staff that safety is their top priority. 

Kennedi Walker

Kennedi Walker is an award-winning journalist from New Orleans, LA. Before moving to Texas, she was a reporter in Baton Rouge, LA. In Baton Rouge, she was awarded Multi-Media Journalist of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

First published on May 26, 2022 / 11:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.