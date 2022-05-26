Two North Texas students arrested for bringing guns to school

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two North Texas students were arrested for bringing guns to school just one day after the Robb Elementary School massacre.

Police say a student at Meacham Middle School was in possession of a firearm. The officer arrested the teen and seized his gun.

Ariel Munoz is in 8th grade and recalled the moment he found out.

"We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class then some kids told me a kid pulled out a gun, loaded it and waved it around the cameras," Munoz said.

Munoz says the student that brought the gun was in 7th grade. School officials say no threats were made and no one was injured because of the incident, but Munoz says he was terrified.

"It's honestly scary for me," he said. "It's nerve racking to find out there's someone bringing guns in."

In Richardson, a similar incident took place at Berkner High School. Police arrested a teen after they found what appeared to be an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style rifle in his car.

The quick response times are thanks to the major increase in safety patrols across the metro following the Uvalde school shooting. District officials say they want to ensure students and staff that safety is their top priority.