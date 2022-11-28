Two fugitives wanted for child sexual assault arrested at Texas-Mexico border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man who was wanted for sexual assault in Dallas.

Jorge Castillo, 51, was taken into custody at the Anzalduas Bridge on Nov. 20 as he arrived from Mexico.

"Our vigilant CBP officers screen all travelers entering the United States and are committed to bringing people to face their charges. Especially those wanted for heinous crimes against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

Upon investigation, biometric verification confirmed Castillo's identity along with an active arrest warrant from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The allegations against Castillo stem from an incident earlier in November. He faces aggravated sexual assault of a child charges, a first-degree felony in the state of Texas.

A Hidalgo County deputy sheriff arrived to take custody of Castillo and transported him to the county jail to await extradition to Dallas.

The following day, on Nov. 21, officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested another man wanted on sexual assault charges.

Alfonso Rios Garcia, 22, was taken into custody at the Hidalgo International Bridge as he arrived from Mexico.

As with Castillo, biometric verification confirmed Garcia's identity along with an active arrest warrant from Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Rios was wanted stemming from allegations from an incident in August of 2022. He faces sexual assault of a child charges, a second-degree felony in the state of Texas.

A Hidalgo County deputy sheriff arrived to take custody of Rios and transported him to the county jail.

Both Castillo and Rios are U.S. citizens.