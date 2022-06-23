Two fugitives added to Texas Top 10 Most Wanted

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Two fugitives have been added to the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted roster.

Raynaldo Tijerina of San Antonio has been wanted since October 2021, when the Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued warrants for his arrest for invasive visual recording and possession of child pornography.

Tijerina (left) and Smith (right) Texas Department of Public Safety

Tijerina is 5'11 and weighs 195 lbs. He has tattoos on his face, neck, abdomen and left arm and leg.

Cecil Smith has been wanted since August 2021. At that time, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest for child abuse by injury. Smith was issued another warrant in December 2021 in Dallas County for failure to register as a sex offender.

Smith is 6'0 and weighs about 185 lbs. Smith has tattoos on his left cheek, neck, chest, both arms, both wrists and left hand.

Anyone with tips on the two are asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), or submit a web or Facebook tip.