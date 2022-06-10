Two dead, one in critical condition after accident in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Two are dead and one has critical injuries after a head-on crash in Grayson County.
According to the Department of Transportation, a preliminary investigation indicated that vehicle one was traveling southbound and vehicle two was traveling northbound on US-377 at approximately 12:47 p.m.
Vehicle one crossed into the northbound lane and struck vehicle two head-on.
The drivers of vehicles one and two were pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 12:52 p.m. by Judge Damon Vannoy.
The passenger of vehicle two was CareFlighted to Medical City Denton with critical injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available, DPS said.
