Watch CBS News
Crime

Two dead after gunfire at a Garland motel

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, June 2nd, 2022
Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, June 2nd, 2022 02:43

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two are dead after a warrant was served at a motel in Garland.

A bail bonds company in Garland asked police for help serving an arrest warrant on a suspect just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of Broadway Blvd.

When the bail bondsman confronted the suspect, the suspect opened fire, hitting the bail bondsman, police said. The bondsman was taken to the hospital but died. 

Garland police opened fire and killed the suspect on the scene. 

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 10:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.