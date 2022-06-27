Two charged with capital murder after body found behind Dallas apartments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two suspects were arrested and charged with capital murder after Dallas police found a man's body behind an apartment complex.

On Sunday, June 26 at about 7:06 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call about a body behind an apartment complex on the 7200 block of Ferguson Road.

When Dallas Fire-Rescue units arrived, they determined that the man had been shot.

Detectives determined that the man's body had been taken behind the apartment complex after his murder and identified two suspects.

Dairyon Johnson, 26, and Karmeka Burks, 25, were both charged with capital murder.

The victim has yet to be officially identified by the Dallas Medical Examiner's office.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Abel Lopez by email.