Two catalytic converters stolen, suspect wanted by Dallas police
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are searching for a suspect in the theft of two catalytic converters.
On May 25 at about 11 p.m., the suspect cut two catalytic converters from vehicles located at the 3100 block of South Buckner Boulevard.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect call Detective J. Hellenguard #8458 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.