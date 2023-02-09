North Texas groups continue to raise funds, collect donations for earthquake victims in Turkey

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria following catastrophic earthquakes, a group of North Texans are doing everything they can to help.

The Turkish American Association of North Texas is collecting donations in Carrollton, Dallas, Fort Worth and Garland.

They're asking for canned and nonperishable food, personal cleaning supplies, winter clothing and monetary donations.

Right now, they're in touch with those in the disaster zone and say the need is staggering. The devastation so widespread, many are still waiting for help.

"More than 200,000 people over there are homeless right now so we just need to collect a lot of items," Esh Selvi said. "As much as we can. As quick as we can and send it over there."

Tomorrow night they plan to send their first shipment overseas.

If you'd like to learn more — we have info on how to help here.