TSA won't enforce mask mandate for travel after federal judge blocks rule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The White House said late Monday afternoon the Transportation Security Administration won't enforce the mask mandates for public transportation following a federal judge's ruling that blocks it.

Even though the TSA isn't enforcing the mask mandates for travelers in airports, on planes, trains, or buses, the CDC is still recommending people wear masks.

Earlier Monday afternoon, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida called the CDC's mask mandate unlawful, and she questioned the agency's recent extension of the rule through May 3rd and whether it had the authority to establish the mandate. Her ruling came as part of a civil lawsuit filed by two Florida residents and a nonprofit group called Health Freedom Defense Fund of Idaho.

David Coale, a Constitutional Law Attorney in Dallas read the 59-page ruling and said the CDC will now have to respond to the Judge. "I would expect the CDC very quickly to come out with new guidelines that were going to be consistent with what the judge said here. Until it does that you might have a little reluctance by airports and airlines to actually change their policies, they'll say, we're just waiting for CDC to tell us."

United Airlines issued a statement saying masks are no longer required on its domestic flights and some international flights.

Alaska Airlines said masks are also optional for its customers as well.

A spokesman with DFW International Airport issued a statement Monday evening: "DFW Airport is monitoring developments around the mask mandate. We expect a final public position from the TSA in the next 24 hours."

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines sent CBS11 News the following statement:

"Effectively immediately, Southwest Employees and Customers will be able to choose whether they would like to wear a mask, and we encourage individuals to make the best decision to support their personal wellbeing. Additionally, Southwest will continue supporting the comfort of those who travel with us by offering additional layers of protection, including sophisticated cabin air ventilation systems onboard our aircraft which incorporate HEPA air filtration that removes at least 99.97% of airborne particles.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines sent CBS11 News the following statement:

"In accordance with the Transportation Security Administration no longer enforcing the federal face mask mandate, face masks will no longer be required for our customers and team members at U.S. airports and on domestic flights. Please note face masks may still be required based on local ordinances, or when traveling to/from certain international locations based on country requirements. In keeping with our commitment to creating a welcoming environment for everyone who travels with us, customers and team members may choose to continue to wear masks at their own discretion."

Airlines previously requested the federal government end the mask mandate amid increased reports of violence aboard aircrafts from passengers who objected to the policy.

Earlier in the afternoon, DART said it would follow the TSA's directive.

Trinity Metro said it hasn't implemented changes just yet.

The U.S. Justice Department said it's reviewing the judge's ruling.

Coale said the Justice Department and the CDC could decide to file an appeal.

"Even if they decided to appeal and appeal aggressively, they're going to have to acknowledge the existence of this order for the period of time it takes for an appeal. Some very quick decisions have to be made by CDC, and CDC's legal counsel about whether they want to press on in court or whether they just want to back off."

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack