TSA warns about frequency of guns being carried at South Texas airports

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials are warning about the frequency of guns they are seeing during security checkpoints at South Texas airports.

In a press release sent out Friday, officials said the guns have been found at the following airports:

San Antonio International Airport (SAT)

Valley International Airport (HRL)

McAllen International Airport (MFE)

Laredo International Airport (LRD)

Corpus Christi International Airport (CRP)

Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport (BRO)

Victoria Regional Airport (VCT)

Most of the guns have been found to be loaded, officials said.

Jes Presas, TSA's Federal Security Director for SAT, said the most common excuse they hear is that someone forgot they had their gun with them.

"That's no excuse," he said. "If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. It's part of being a responsible gun owner."

The TSA teams in South Texas detected a combined 86 guns at security checkpoints in 2021 and 36 in 2022.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage but they must unload the gun, place it in a hard-sided locked case, and pack it separately from ammunition. The locked case must then be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

TSA has the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers (with or without concealed gun carry permits) who bring weapons with them to a security checkpoint.

"You could face criminal penalties on top of federal civil citations that can be extremely costly. My advice is to not make the mistake of bringing your gun to the checkpoint in the first place. We're happy to help transport your firearm. All we ask is that you pack it safely and properly for your flight," Presas said.