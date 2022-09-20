Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in Allen

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS DFW

Tractor-trailer explodes in Allen after crashing through overpass
Tractor-trailer explodes in Allen after crashing through overpass 00:10

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off the side of an overpass in Allen and exploded Tuesday. 

It took place on the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 75 just before 3 p.m. The tractor-trailer appeared to collide with another vehicle on the highway before it fell off the side of the overpass, police said.

Traffic was backed up on the highway and on Stacy Road Tuesday afternoon as crews worked to clean up the remnants of the vehicle. 

photo-2022-09-20-15-52-14.jpg
Traffic was backed up on Highway 75 as crews worked to clean up the remnants of the tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 4:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.