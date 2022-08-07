Watch CBS News
Local News

Truck drives off of I-20 in Weatherford, critically injuring 3

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS DFW

A very welcome shift brings cooler temps and rain next week
A very welcome shift brings cooler temps and rain next week 02:28

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  An 18-wheeler plowed off I-20 in Weatherford this evening, landing on a roadway below and critically injuring three people.

It happened just after 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Tin Top Road.

Video from our TxDOT cameras clearly showed where the big rig left the roadway and the heavy police and fire presence on the road.

08062022-weatherford-crash-still.png
A camera still shows where a truck plowed off of I-20 in Weatherford, injuring 3. TxDOT

An air ambulance was called for at least one of the victims.

No word yet what caused the crash.

I-20 remained open after the accident, but police did block off TIn Top Road under the freeway.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 9:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.