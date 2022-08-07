Truck drives off of I-20 in Weatherford, critically injuring 3

A very welcome shift brings cooler temps and rain next week

A very welcome shift brings cooler temps and rain next week

A very welcome shift brings cooler temps and rain next week

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 18-wheeler plowed off I-20 in Weatherford this evening, landing on a roadway below and critically injuring three people.

It happened just after 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Tin Top Road.

Video from our TxDOT cameras clearly showed where the big rig left the roadway and the heavy police and fire presence on the road.

A camera still shows where a truck plowed off of I-20 in Weatherford, injuring 3. TxDOT

An air ambulance was called for at least one of the victims.

No word yet what caused the crash.

I-20 remained open after the accident, but police did block off TIn Top Road under the freeway.