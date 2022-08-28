Triple shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 children dead, 1 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were killed and another was injured in a triple shooting that took place in north Fort Worth, police said Sunday.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neal Noakes said that officers responded to the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive after they received multiple calls about a shooting in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive at about 2:13 p.m. on August 28.

When officers arrived, they found three children had been shot. A 17-year-old boy, 5-year-old boy, and 18-month-old boy were all found with gunshot wounds. They were given emergency treatment at the scene and taken to the hospital, but the 17-year-old and 5-year-old both died from their injuries.

The 18-month-old's injuries were minor and he is expected to survive.

Investigators later learned that an unknown number of assailants drove to the home, got out of their vehicle, and began firing at a group of people gathered on the front yard before speeding off.

Police said they have not yet determined any possible motives nor identified any suspects. They're also not sure if the victims were related to one another.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking that anyone with information or surveillance camera footage - including Ring devices - to contact them immediately at (817) 392-4336.

This is a breaking story and will updated as new information becomes available.