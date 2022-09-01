Trinity High School students evacuated due to potential threat, district says

**This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.**

UPDATE 11:44 a.m.: Amid rumors there was a shooting at a pep rally, a district official confirmed no students were shot. However, police have taken two students for questioning in regards to a potential threat. All students are safe and the only issue reported was a panic attack.

EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Trinity High School students have been evacuated due to a potential threat Thursday, the district said.

(posted Sept 1, 2022 at 11:05am) Euless Police are investigating a potential threat against Trinity HS. At this time, we are not asking parents to come to the campus to pick up students. Students are safe and have been evacuated to the football field. Update will follow. — HEB ISD (@hebisd) September 1, 2022

All students are safe and have been evacuated to the school's football field. The district is not asking parents to pick up students at this time.

In an unrelated event, a SWAT team is around the Viridian area in Arlington in relation to another police matter.

Arlington police have stationed an officer with a drone in front of the school and no one is allowed in or out, district officials said.