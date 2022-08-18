Tolar residents pick up the pieces after storms rip through town

TOLAR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Cleanup is underway in Tolar after storms ripped through the small town and caused tons of destruction.

Joshua Park says last night's storms in Tolar frightened his family. He was at work when he learned the heavy rain and winds caused extensive damage to his neighborhood.

"It was pretty scary I rushed home as fast as I could," Park said.

Cars are dented and powerlines are stripped. Trees are down left and right, some even uprooted, tipped over and driven through rooves.

"Mother nature, she's not your friend all the time," Park said.

A sentiment believed by many Tolar residents lately who've had to withstand multiple natural disasters. In March many were forced to evacuate because of wildfires.

"It will be costly. Hopefully insurance will pick it up," Brooks Goodson said.

Mayor Terry Johnson says the price tag of this new damage comes as a burden to those who are already in over their heads.

"It's a big strain on them," Mayor Johnson said. "Taxes are sky high, the cost of living is high. Everything is going up except their salaries."

Through it all, as residents begin to pick up the pieces, they say they're relieved their safe because at the end of the day that's all that matters.

"Everybody's safe all this stuff can be replaced, thank God," Park said.