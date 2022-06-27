Watch CBS News
Jury finds Timothy Huff guilty of capital murder in Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull's death

By Annie Gimbel

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The punishment phase is underway in the Timothy Huff trial after a Tarrant County jury found him guilty on June 27 of capital murder.

They will now decide if Huff receive a life sentence or the death penalty for killing Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull. 

Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull  Fort Worth Police Department

Hull was killed in September 2018 outside the Los Vaqueros bar in the 400 block of Biddison Street. He was undercover at the time of his murder. 

Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price previously said Hull was a hero, a brilliant officer, a great husband and father. 

"I've enjoyed hearing those that worked with him talk about him as the rock... talk about him as the glue that held his unit together," said Price. 

Officer Hull had 17 years of service with the Fort Worth Police Department and was in law enforcement for 19 years. His fellow officers described him as a man of strong character who was well loved.

