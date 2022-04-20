Three ways to quickly de-stress

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When you're feeling stressed or overwhelmed, start by changing the way you talk to yourself. That's the advice from Andres Moran, a licensed professional counselor with Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

"So maybe sometimes that can be moving from 'I can't do this,' to 'I can do this. I've done it before,'" Moran suggested. "Sometimes we don't notice it, but it really effects on our outlook and how we how we manage whatever might be on our plate at the moment."

Another way to bring down your stress level is to practice deep breathing.

"A lot of that times our breathing is very shallow," Moran said. "What I tell folks is maybe try to think of your lungs as a balloon, and try to put as much air as you can in that balloon, and then release that air gradually."

Finally, Moran said to get moving. Even just a few moments of physical activity can be beneficial.

"Go for a walk, step out of the office," Moran said. "It might be the birds, the animals outside, the warmer weather, those kinds of things that kind of help us, again, distract from whatever has preoccupied us."

A few extra methods Moran recommended. Try coloring and drawing. It works for kids, and it can work for adults too. He also said to take a brain break. Even looking at funny memes can help. You can also imagine a vacation. Where would you go if money wasn't an issue?

Finally, try engaging in play! Children are very good at it, and Moran said adults sometimes don't know really think about it.