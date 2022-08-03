Three of Texas' 10 most wanted fugitives captured in July

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Three of the state's ten most wanted fugitives, including two from North Texas, have been taken back into custody, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday.

Cameron William Bishop, 25, of Greenville, John Robert Havener, 52, of Abilene, and Arthur Kennedy Stevenson, 21, of Fort Worth, all of whom were on the Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, were arrested in July.

Three of Texas' most wanted fugitives (from right to left: Cameron Bishop, John Havener, and Arthur Stevenson) were all taken back into custody in July. Texas DPS

Bishop had been wanted since October 2021 after an arrest warrant was issued by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for a parole violation. The Hunt County Sheriff's Office also issued a warrant for Bishop's arrest in January 2022 for assault causing bodily injury.

In 2019, Bishop was given three three-year sentences after he was convicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to another two years for unlawfully carrying a weapon in 2020 before being released on parole in August 2021.

In September 2021, Bishop was bonded out after an arrest in Hunt County for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. Bishop had been wanted since the parole violation warrant was issued on October 4, 2021. State officials said his arrest was thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip and that a reward will be paid out.

Havener had been wanted since March 2022 after the Fannin County Sheriff's Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault against a public servant with a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle. He was also issued a warrant in April by the Taylor County Sheriff for a probation violation and in June by the Grayson County Sheriff for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Havener was convicted in 2011 on possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility and for failure to appear. He was convicted of possessing a controlled substance in 2015 and sentenced to eight years before being paroled in 2018. In 2020, he was convicted of assaulting a family or household member and got probation. Then, in March 2022, Havener made bond after being arrested again for possessing a controlled substance.

Stevenson was arrested at an apartment complex in Fort Worth by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force and Fort Worth police. He had been on the run since January 2021 after he was issued a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. He was also issued three warrants for a probation violation in Parker County that March.

In 2019, Stevenson was convicted of two counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography and one count of possession after "incidents involving a 15-year-old girl." He got six years of probation for each charge and in 2020, was convicted of evading arrest and failure to identify.

Texas DPS says that so far this year, 42 members on the Top 10 Most Wanted list have been arrested and $67,000 paid out for tips that led to arrests. Tips made through one of these three methods are eligible for cash rewards:

Calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submitting a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submitting a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All of the tips are anonymous.

The current list of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders can be found on the DPS website. The agency said all fugitives are considered armed and dangerous and warned not to try and apprehend them.

