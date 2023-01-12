From livestock shows to fine dining: The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo returns this weekend

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off tomorrow at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

It's a century-old tradition that typically draws 1.2 million people to Cowtown over the course of three weeks.

"The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is really deeply ingrained in the fabric of this city," said Matt Brockman with FWSSR. "We're Cowtown."

The cowboy and cowgirl way of life will be on full display with daily rodeo action, along with livestock and horse shows.

"To me, this is Texas and Western all rolled into one," said Melody Carmichael, who came from Missouri to compete in the horse shows. "You'll see the longhorns, you'll see the cowboys roping, you'll see a little bit of everything you've seen on TV."

There's a variety of other family-friendly activities too.

"You can come out and take the kids to the petting zoo or the carnival midway, maybe just do a little shopping," Brockman said. "There's something for just about any type of day you want to have."

The FWSSR has a plenty of food options of well, from turkey legs to fine dining.

"It's a feel-good place to do business," said Tom Grace, the owner of Stubby's Cinnamon Rolls, a vendor that's been a part of the stock show for at least 50 years. "We're here to feed the masses some yummy food."

The stock show grounds will be open every day from Jan. 13 to Feb. 4.

A ticket to the stock show also gives you admission to three Fort Worth museums. If you want to go to a rodeo at Dickie's Arena, you'll need to purchase a separate ticket.

FWSSR's opening weekend parade is back after three years. It was canceled in 2021 because of COVID and last year because of high wind.

The parade steps off Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Fort Worth. There will be more than 2,000 horses and several marching bands from around the area.