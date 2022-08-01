The Dallas Cowboys become America's most valuable team
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - America's Team is now America's most valuable team.
The Dallas Cowboys are worth an estimated $7.64 billion, according to a new report from Sportico. For measure, the average NFL team is worth $4.1 billion, an 18% increase from 2021. The Cowboys are also worth $630 million more than the New York Yankees.
Behind the Cowboys is the Los Angeles Rams, worth an estimated $5.91 billion. The least valuable franchise is the Cincinnati Bengals, worth an estimated $2.81 billion.
A total of 16 NFL teams have an estimated value of $4.14 billion. Meanwhile, there are only four NBA franchises and three MLB franchises that have a value of at least $4 billion.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones bought the team in 1989 for $180 million. Since then, the Jones family has led the Cowboys to a partnership with cryptocurrency platform Blockchain.com, opened 'The Star,' their $1.5 billion headquarters and training complex in Frisco and built AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Sportico's report came from interviews with more than 30 bankers, lawyers, team executives, owners and consultants involved in the sport, as well as public documents.
