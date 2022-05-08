Texas voters say 'yea' to property tax exemption increases

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Voters across the state voted on May 7 to pass two constitutional amendments intended to address rising property taxes.

The first amendment limits ad valorem taxes for schools. It passed with 87% support.

The second increases the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. It passed with 85% of the vote.

Governor Greg Abbott declared the amendments a "victory for all property owners in Texas" in a tweet.

Propositions 1 & 2 PASS overwhelmingly statewide. Victory for ALL property owners in Texas! pic.twitter.com/DU1sQEMBDt — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 8, 2022

Meanwhile, in Fort Worth, voters passed five city proposals that will allocate money for various projects.

Proposition A will provide $360 million for streets and mobility projects. It passed by a more than two-to-one margin.

Proposition B earmarks $124 million for parks and recreation centers. This includes funding for a new aquatics center in Stop Six and rebuilding the Forest Park Pool. It passed with 62% support.

Proposition C, which passed with 61% support, provides $12.5 million for a new library in Northwest Fort Worth.

Proposition D passed by the greatest margin with 72% of the vote and will provide $39 million for police and fire public safety facilities.

Proposition E provides $5 million for the city's open space program and towards buying natural areas. It passed 57% to 43%.

In a statement on Sunday, Mayor Mattie Parker thanked voters and said the bonds will allow the city to fund important projects that will build stronger communities and support a growing Fort Worth.

However, one proposition that did not pass would have given the Mayor and city council a pay raise. Voters rejected the measure, with over 1,300 votes separating "no" from "yes."