North Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker Malik Faisal Akram Told Family He Came To US To Find A Bride

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - A U.S. official told CBS News, Colleyville synagogue hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram told family and others in the UK that he was traveling to the United States to find a bride.

Officials are also looking into whether he stole the gun he used when he took four hostages at Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday, Jan. 15.

He is believed to have picked up the gun in the Dallas, area where he stayed at a homeless shelter and visited a mosque.

FBI agents are on the streets looking for people he interacted with.

Officials reiterate he was not on a watch list that would have flagged him traveling to the U.S. from the UK.