Texas state Sen. Beverly Powell suspends re-election campaign

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Texas State Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Fort Worth, announced she is suspending her re-election campaign for Texas State Senate District 10 and will formally withdraw her name from the ballot.

"Together, we accomplished many great things. And we were looking forward to continuing our service through a re-election campaign focused on higher education opportunities, stronger public schools, access to healthcare and workforce development," said Powell. "It has become clear, however, that my path to continuing this important work beyond my current term in office, will lie outside the walls of the Texas Senate."

On Dec. 9, 2021, when Sen. Powell filed for re-election to Senate District 10, she and other Tarrant County leaders and officials had filed a preliminary injunction request in a federal U.S. District Court to prevent the new Senate District 10 map from going into effect for the 2022 election, and a hearing on injunctive relief was scheduled for late January. Powell said, "When I filed for re-election, I was hopeful Senate District 10 voters would have their voice at the ballot box restored for the upcoming general election."

After a four day injunctive relief hearing in late January, the three judge panel formally denied the Brooks' plaintiff request for injunctive relief. A full trial for the Brooks plaintiffs, and other plaintiff groups challenging Texas' 2021 redistricting maps, is scheduled for late September in El Paso.

"In the meantime, the new map lines as determined in SB 4 will remain in effect for at least the November general election," said Powell. "This new map thwarts the election prospects for any candidate who relies on a diverse voter coalition. Knowing this, I cannot in good faith ask the people of Texas to spend their time and hard-earned money on an unwinnable race.

"Although my campaign has come to a close, my dedicated service to Texas will continue," Powell said. "My staff and I will remain available for constituent assistance, and we will continue to faithfully serve our constituents through the remainder of my term. Further, we will continue to work with fellow lawmakers, advocates and stakeholders to draft and promote vital Tarrant County legislation so that your concerns are addressed in the upcoming Legislative Session – regardless of who holds office in SD-10."