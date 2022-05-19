Texas sets gas price record just before summer travel season

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average is $4.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That is the highest price average ever recorded by AAA for the state, and is 19 cents more than on this day last week.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Arlington, Dallas and Fort Worth are paying the most on average -- at $4.40 per gallon. Drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $4.01 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.59, which is 17 cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.55 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

The gas price average in Texas continues to hit record highs as crude oil inched up to $115 a barrel earlier this week. U.S. demand increased week-to-week while regional supplies dipped.

"It's been another record-breaking week at the gas pump, with no immediate relief in sight for drivers," said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. "However, higher gas prices have historically not deterred people from traveling."

The all-time high prices come as AAA says some 3.2 million Texans plan to travel over the Memorial Day Weekend.