Texas Rangers to host a coach's clinic for youth coaches

Wanna coach like the big leaguers? Now's your chance!

The Texas Rangers are hosting a coach's clinic on Sunday, January 29 from 9:45 a.m. until noon.

It's open to youth baseball and softball coaches. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, pitching coach Mike Maddux, assistant hitting coach Seth Connor, strength and conditioning coach Jose Vazquez and former Rangers infielder Steve Buechele will be on hand to share their skills and impart their experience with those in attendance.

The clinic will be held at the West Dallas Youth Academy located at 2303 Bickers St., Dallas. Register here.