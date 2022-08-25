Texas Rangers release 2023 schedule

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Rangers have released their 2023 regular game schedule, just days after firing Manager Chris Woodward and President Jon Daniels.

The season begins on March 30, 2023 at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. This will be the 30th time in 52 seasons that the Rangers have opened at home and the sixth time in the last eight years.

Following the three-game Philadelphia series, the Rangers host the Baltimore Orioles April 3-5.

The Rangers will play 18 of its first 30 games at home through May 3.

There are 52 total division games, 26 at home and 26 on the road. That will include 13 games each against the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners.

There are 64 total intraleague games, 32 at home and 32 on the road. The Rangers will play seven games each against the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, and six games each against the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays.

There are 46 total interleague games, 23 at home and 23 on the road. The Rangers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks four times and the remaining 14 National League clubs three times each.

The regular season will close with a seven-game roadtrip to the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners, Sept. 25-Oct. 1.

The team said the game times will be announced at a later date.

See the full schedule here.