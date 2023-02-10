Police: Texas mother left her children home alone for 2 months

ROMAN FOREST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Roman Forest police are searching for a mother who they say left her young children home alone for nearly two months late last year.

On Nov. 14, 2022, police said a concerned father reported that his 12-year-old daughter had been home alone with her three-year-old brother since Sept. 28.

Police said the father, who lives out of state, "immediately" flew in from California when he was informed that his child's mother, Raven Yates, had been seen in Alabama without her children. He said he then realized the children were home alone because his daughter had asked him regularly to send food.

Raven Yates Roman Forest Police Department

The children were not registered in school, police said, and didn't have much access to food or medical supplies while alone. They are now safe with a family member.

Police said Yates is believed to be in the Mobile, Alabama area and ask anyone with information to contact them.