Texas National Guard soldier assigned to border goes missing

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials said on April 22 that a Texas National Guardsman assigned to the border went missing while working along the river.

The soldier was working on a mission related to Operation Lone Star when they went missing in Eagle Pass. So far, the soldier has not been found, but the Texas Military Department, Texas DPS, and Border Patrol said they were working diligently to find them.

The Texas National Guard acknowledged reports of a fatality at the border, but characterized those reports as inaccurate.