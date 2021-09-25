Texas Longhorns Rout Texas Tech 70-35

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Casey Thompson threw five touchdowns and ran for another as Texas continued its offensive explosion since naming him the starting quarterback with a 70-35 rout of Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Longhorns have scored more than 40 points in the first half in consecutive games while mixing Thompson's ever-expanding role as a passer with a powerful running game.

Thompson was 18 of 23 passing for 303 yards. Bijan Robinson ran for 137 yards as the Longhorns rolled up more than 300 on the ground.

Texas scored 70 points for the first time since 2005.

The Longhorns are set to take on TCU next Saturday at 11 a.m. while Texas Tech will go head-to-head with West Virginia at 2:30 p.m.