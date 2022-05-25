'I am going to shoot an elementary school', Uvalde suspect allegedly messaged before shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have emerged about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers on May 24.

The suspect messaged on Facebook 30 minutes before the massacre, according to the governor. The Facebook messages were the only forewarning of the tragedy, according to Abbott, who added the gunman had no history of mental illness.

The suspect, who was killed by law enforcement officials, also shot his grandmother in the face, according to Abbott.

Abbott alleged the gunman said:

"I am going to shoot my grandmother" "I shot my grandmother." "I am going to shoot an elementary school."

New details about how the suspect carried out the shooting also emerged. Abbott said the shooter entered a back door at the school, then walked through an empty classroom connected to another one. He was armed with an AR-15 and used 223 rounds, the governor said.

He then shot and killed all the children and their teachers inside that classroom.

"Some were receiving awards for perfect attendance. These kids will never attend school again," said Abbott.

Seventeen other children were also injured, but those injuries aren't life-threatening, according to Abbott.

Three law enforcement officers were also injured in the shooting. All are expected to recover.

One Deputy Sheriff lost one of his daughters in the shooting.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.