CBS News projects Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wins re-election

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS News projects Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to win re-election.

Abbott had 54.6% of the vote, while Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke had 44.2% of the vote with 66% reporting.

Abbott has been the governor of Texas since he was first elected in 2015.

Polls throughout election season have consistently shown Abbott in the lead by single digits.

Throughout his campaign, Abbott has made promises to his supporters, like wanting to keep Texas No. 1 for job growth and continue his efforts to secure the border.

Prior to running for governor, O'Rourke ran for president in the 2020 election, and before that ran for U.S. Senate in 2018.

Throughout his campaign, O'Rourke has promised his supporters that he would support teachers, protect women's decisions about their own bodies and has discussed steps to stricter gun legislation.

