Texas Gov. Greg Abbott begins third term, says school safety a priority

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) were both sworn in for their third terms Tuesday morning. It's Abbott's third four-year term after winning his re-election bid against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke last November.

A steady flow of tweets came from the governor's official Twitter page during his inauguration.

"Honored to have the trust & support of my fellow Texans as I take the oath of office as Governor today," he began.

Another tweet alluded to his campaign promise to secure the Texas-Mexico border.

"Also with us are our Texas State and National Guard, who are leading the charge to defend our border. We would not have the freedom to hold inaugurations like this one, if not for the sacrifices made by our brave men and women in uniform. Thank you."

Abbott faced criticism after a freeze in 2021 led to a dayslong power outage; 246 deaths were blamed on the storm, making it one of the state's worst natural disasters in history. Then in May 2022, a gunman opened fire at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. Abbott initially praised law enforcement response, but later said he was "misled" by authorities when it became public that officers had waited more than an hour to go into the school.

Abbott tweeted about school safety, too.

"Parents must know that their children are going to be safe when they drop them off at school every single morning. We will NOT end this session without making our schools safer."

Patrick, who also serves as the leader of the Texas Senate, began his third four-year term on Tuesday.