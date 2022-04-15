Texas Gov. Abbott signs border agreement with Tamaulipas governor Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Inspections of commercial trucks at a fourth location along the Texas-Mexico border will ease, Governor Abbott announced on Friday.

Governor Greg Abbott meets with Tamaulipas Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca in Weslaco. Office Of The Governor

The governor met with Tamaulipas Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca in Weslaco and signed a memorandum of understanding between Texas and the State of Tamaulipas.

The agreement is yet another strategy aimed at enhancing border security measures to prevent illegal immigration from Mexico to Texas and improve the flow of traffic across the international bridge.

"President Biden is not doing his job, which has left Texas to come up with its own strategies," said Gov. Abbott.

Abbott was under pressure lift inspections as gridlock along the border worsened this week.

"Border governors can achieve results when we work together and put the safety of our constituents first, and I am grateful for the partnership of Governor Cabeza de Vaca as we work to secure our border," said Governor Abbott. "With the State of Tamaulipas' detailed plan to secure the border, the Texas Department of Public Safety can return to its previous strategy of random searches."

On April 14, Abbott signed memorandas of understading with with Chihuahua Governor María Eugenia Campos Galván and Coahuila Governor Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís in Austin. The day before he signed with Nuevo León Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda in Laredo.