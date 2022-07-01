Some Texas educators propose teaching second graders slavery was 'involuntary relocation'

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A group of Texas educators has proposed teaching second grade students that slavery was "involuntary relocation."

They asked the Texas State Board of Education, which decides state curriculum, to make the change.

But according to the Texas Education Agency, or TEA, "Any assertion that the State Board of Education is considering downplaying the role of slavery in American history is completely inaccurate."

The TEA weighed in on Twitter, saying "statements circulating on social media about the status of how the history of slavery is taught are patently false. The Texas Education Agency does not make curricular recommendations to the State Board of Education. Instead, the SBOE -- through the work of committees -- determines state standards, typically over a lengthy process involving many drafts."

The TEA also shared meeting minutes from the June 15 meeting where the issue came up.

"As documented in the meeting minutes, the SBOE provided feedback in the meeting indicating that the working group needed to change the language related to 'involuntary relocation'," the government agency shared.

