Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June.

"It is so important to go register to vote," she said.

The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone.

"All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."

On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to vote and then go to the polls.

The state's new law bans most abortions, unless the mother's life is in danger.

Citing recent polls, Democrats say abortion is on the ballot in Texas this fall.

"Republicans are pushing us back in time," said Christy Noble, chair of the Dallas County Democratic Party.

She said her party is responding to the moment and hoping to repeat history here.

"It was Dallas County Women, Linda Coffee and Sarah Weddington who were the lawyers that got the Roe v. Wade decision passed in '72-'73," Noble said. "50 years later, Dallas County women can do that again."

Dallas County Republican Party Chair Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu says it's not one issue motivating their voters, it's four issues.

They include crime, inflation, illegal immigration and dangerous drugs at the border and parental rights in school.

Stoddard-Hajdu said "it's a reflection of what's going on at the national level and the policies that are being sent down, why we have four so important issues. It's not just a one issue race. I think what you're hearing from the Democrats are deflection, because they don't have a message."

Earnhart said she's not sure she would have registered to vote if Roe v. Wade remained in place.

"It doesn't matter what you say on social media. It matters what you put on your ballot."