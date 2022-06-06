Texas conservatives sign letter supporting gun safety measures

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Gun reform efforts in Congress are getting new support from some prominent Texas conservatives.

An open letter signed by more than 200 conservatives and self-described "gun enthusiasts" calling for action on gun safety measures has garnered national attention.

The letter, placed on a full-page ad in Sunday's Dallas Morning News, endorses red flag laws, expanding background checks, and raising the age to purchase a gun to 21. It also throws support behind Texas Senator John Cornyn, who is leading bipartisan negotiations on gun legislation in Congress.

More than half of the people who signed the letter live in North Texas zip codes.

It was paid for by Todd Maclin, who runs a Dallas-based finance firm. The conservative gun owner told the Texas Tribune he felt called to action by the shooting in Uvalde.

"These events have really motivated me and really gotten under my skin and encouraged me to support the effort that's underway," he said to the Texas Tribune. "I just felt like I needed to do something, and I also believe that there are reasonable things that can be done."

Gun reform groups like Moms Demand Action are glad to see Republicans voice their support for change.

"What happened in Uvalde is unconscionable and the reality is school shootings, mass shootings, they activate people," said Blair Taylor with Moms Demand Action at the organization's booth at the Dallas Pride Parade on Sunday. "We can do a lot more than we're doing. We just have to be willing to do it."

The letter in the Dallas Morning News claims there are many Republican voters in Texas and around the country who are willing to look at new ways to improve gun safety.

It says, "Our group is organized and our numbers are growing."