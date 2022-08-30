Texas confirms first death of person with monkeypox

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed the first death of a person with monkeypox.

Officials said the patient was an adult Harris County resident who was "severely immunocompromised," and that the case is currently under investigation to determine what exact role the disease played.

For most, monkeypox is painful but not life threatening. It is a preventable disease that spreads through close contact with an infected person.

Here are a few things officials say people should do to help prevent the spread:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with someone with a new, unexplained rash.

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact in large crowds where people are wearing minimal clothing, such as nightclubs, festivals, raves, saunas, and bathhouses.

Do not share cups, utensils, bedding or towels with someone who is sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Those who have been exposed to monkeypox are eligible to be vaccinated against the disease, officials said. Some who are at high risk of infection may also be eligible.

Contact your healthcare provider if you experience fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and an unexplained rash. Officials say those who are diagnosed with monkeypox should stay home and avoid close contact with others until the rash has fully healed.

For the latest information on monkeypox in Texas, click here.